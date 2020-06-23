Two protesters arrested outside Florissant police station facing charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two people arrested last weekend at protests outside the Florissant Police Department are now facing charges.

Sara Butler, 22, of the 7600 block of Maryland Avenue in Clayton, was charged Monday with two counts of assault and two counts of property damage, all misdemeanors. Charges say she tossed a container of white paint at two officers, damaging their equipment and uniforms.

Butler's bail was set at $20,000. No lawyer was listed for Butler in court documents.

Tauren Taylor, 25, of the 8400 block of Kempland Place in University City, was charged Monday with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. The charge says that during a protest Sunday outside the Florissant police station, Taylor tried to stop officers from arresting another man and scratched an officer above the officer's eye.

During a struggle with police, an officer fell to the ground and suffered bruising on her right calf and knee, charges say.

Bail information for Taylor was not immediately available. Neither Butler nor Taylor could be reached for comment. Court records did not indicate if they had retained lawyers.

Demonstrations have flared over several nights this month following first the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and then the release of a video showing a Florissant police SUV striking a man attempting to flee from officers on June 2. The detective driving the SUV, Joshua L. Smith, has since been fired from the department and charged with assault.

