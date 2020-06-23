Two protesters arrested outside Florissant police station facing charges

Protesters are hit with chemical spray from police officers after police arrested a man in the street while they were guarding the Florissant Police Department on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Florissant police officers carry away a woman after she was arrested while officers were trying to confiscate painting equipment across the street from the police department on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Florissant, Mo. Protesters had just started re-painting "Black Lives Matter" on Lindbergh Boulevard when officers came out of the station and began taking their rollers and paint cans. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Protesters are hit with chemical spray from police officers outside police headquarters Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Florissant, Mo. The police department in the north St. Louis County town has been the site of several protests since a white detective’s SUV struck a Black suspect on June 2, injuring the man. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Protesters begin painting 'Black Lives Matter' on Lindbergh Boulevard in Florissant, Mo., Sunday, June 21, 2020, before being stopped by police. Two women are facing charges after protesters began to paint “Black Lives Matter” in the street near a suburban St. Louis police department. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the arrests came Sunday night after multiple warnings during a protest in Florissant. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Police carry a protester, Sunday, June 21, 2020, outside the police department in Florissant, Mo. The police department in the north St. Louis County town has been the site of several protests since a white detective’s SUV struck a Black suspect on June 2, injuring the man. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Police dressed in riot gear stand in front of the Florissant police station as people protest to defund the police outside the Florissant police station on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Florissant, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
A protester talks to a line of police officers in front of the Florissant Police Department during a demonstration on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Florissant police officers carry away a protester after being arrested while officers were confiscating painting equipment across the street from the police department on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Protesters had just started re-painting 'Black Lives Matter' on Lindbergh Boulevard when officers came out of the station and began taking their rollers and paint cans. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Protesters begin painting 'Black Lives Matter' on Lindbergh Boulevard in Florissant before being stopped by police on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Protesters had just started re-painting 'Black Lives Matter' on Lindbergh Boulevard when officers came out of the station and began taking their rollers and paint cans. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Florissant police officers arrest a protester while officers were confiscating painting equipment across the street from the police department on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Protesters had just started re-painting 'Black Lives Matter' on Lindbergh Boulevard when officers came out of the station and began taking their rollers and paint cans. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
A protester recovers another after she was tied up in a police line as officers were trying to confiscate painting equipment across the street from the police department on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Protesters had just started re-painting 'Black Lives Matter' on Lindbergh Boulevard when officers came out of the station and began taking their rollers and paint buckets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Florissant police officers take paint buckets and rollers away from protesters just after a few people started painting 'Black Lives Matter' on Lindbergh Boulevard across from the police station on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
A police officer removed a banner that said 'Closed due to Injustice' on the covered message board at the Florissant Police Department on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
The Rev. Derrick Robinson broadcasts a telephone from one of people who was arrested the night before before the start of a protest to defund the police in front of the Florissant police station on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Florissant, Mo. The protester was calling from the jail in Clayton. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Police in riot gear give chase to two protesters as they defy warnings to disperse during a protest to defund the police outside the Florissant police station on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Florissant, Mo. Although Joshua L. Smith, the Florissant detective involved in the now-viral violent arrest that was caught on camera has been criminally charged, protesters want all officers involved to be charged or disciplined. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Protesters lock arms defying police orders to disperse during a protest to defund the police outside the Florissant police station on Saturday in Florissant.
About 100 protesters rally to outside the Florissant Police Station to defund the police on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Florissant, Mo. Although Joshua L. Smith, the Florissant detective involved in the now-viral violent arrest that was caught on camera has been criminally charged, protesters want all officers involved to be charged or disciplined. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two people arrested last weekend at protests outside the Florissant Police Department are now facing charges.
Sara Butler, 22, of the 7600 block of Maryland Avenue in Clayton, was charged Monday with two counts of assault and two counts of property damage, all misdemeanors. Charges say she tossed a container of white paint at two officers, damaging their equipment and uniforms.
Butler's bail was set at $20,000. No lawyer was listed for Butler in court documents.
Tauren Taylor, 25, of the 8400 block of Kempland Place in University City, was charged Monday with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. The charge says that during a protest Sunday outside the Florissant police station, Taylor tried to stop officers from arresting another man and scratched an officer above the officer's eye.
During a struggle with police, an officer fell to the ground and suffered bruising on her right calf and knee, charges say.
Bail information for Taylor was not immediately available. Neither Butler nor Taylor could be reached for comment. Court records did not indicate if they had retained lawyers.
Demonstrations have flared over several nights this month following first the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and then the release of a video showing a Florissant police SUV striking a man attempting to flee from officers on June 2. The detective driving the SUV, Joshua L. Smith, has since been fired from the department and charged with assault.
