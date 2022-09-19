Two sentenced for weapons charges in fatal 2018 shootout outside St. Louis market

ST. LOUIS — One man was sentenced to prison and another got probation Monday after pleading guilty in connection with a fatal 2018 shootout in the parking lot of a local market.

Darryl Mason, 36, and Kim Williams, 33, were set to face trial this week on second-degree murder and weapons charges. Instead, they each pleaded guilty to a single count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Charging documents said the two men pulled up in a Toyota Camry to the Crown Mart (also called Salama Supermarket) near 15th Street and Cass Avenue on July 5, 2018.

They went into the store, got into an argument with an employee and then, as they drove away, Mason fired several rounds from the open passenger window, according to charging documents.

Employees of the supermarket returned fire, charges say.

28-year-old DeShaun Gage, of St. Louis, was shot in the head and died at St. Louis University Hospital, charges say. One of the bullets also hit a 35-year-old cashier in the chest, critically wounding him.

On Monday, Mason was sentenced to 15 years in prison and Williams was sentenced to five years of probation.

Williams' attorney, Scott Rosenblum said he and his client "are very pleased with the outcome."

"(We) felt it was appropriate under all the facts and circumstances," he said.

Mason's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.