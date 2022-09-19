 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two sentenced for weapons charges in fatal 2018 shootout outside St. Louis market

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — One man was sentenced to prison and another got probation Monday after pleading guilty in connection with a fatal 2018 shootout in the parking lot of a local market.

Darryl Mason, 36, and Kim Williams, 33, were set to face trial this week on second-degree murder and weapons charges. Instead, they each pleaded guilty to a single count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Darryl Wayne Mason

Darryl W. Mason, of East St. Louis, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shootout on the parking lot of the Salama Supermarket in St. Louis, on July 5, 2018.

Charging documents said the two men pulled up in a Toyota Camry to the Crown Mart (also called Salama Supermarket) near 15th Street and Cass Avenue on July 5, 2018.

They went into the store, got into an argument with an employee and then, as they drove away, Mason fired several rounds from the open passenger window, according to charging documents.

Employees of the supermarket returned fire, charges say.

28-year-old DeShaun Gage, of St. Louis, was shot in the head and died at St. Louis University Hospital, charges say. One of the bullets also hit a 35-year-old cashier in the chest, critically wounding him.

People are also reading…

Kim Williams

Kim Williams of St. Louis charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the killing of DaShaun Gage, 28, of St. Louis, on July 5, 2018.

On Monday, Mason was sentenced to 15 years in prison and Williams was sentenced to five years of probation.

Williams' attorney, Scott Rosenblum said he and his client "are very pleased with the outcome."

"(We) felt it was appropriate under all the facts and circumstances," he said.

Mason's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News