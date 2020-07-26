Two shot and killed in north St. Louis early Sunday morning

Updated at 12:55 p.m. with the death of the second victim and the victims' names.

ST. LOUIS — Two people died at a shooting in front of a convenience store early Sunday morning in north St. Louis.

Tobias Courtney, 24, of the 2900 block of James "Cool Papa" Bell Avenue, was found in front of the store in the 5900 block of West Florissant. He was taken to a hospital, and pronounced dead there, officers said.

Crystal Strong, 61, of the 9100 block of Church, was found shot in the 5400 block of Wren inside a car, officers said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident took place at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of West Florissant Avenue.

The shooting happened in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, where crime is up about 19% through June, compared to the same six months of 2019.

Those with information can contact the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or, to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.