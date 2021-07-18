Two shot at St. Louis convenience store

ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot inside a convenience store Sunday afternoon, according to police.
The victims, both males, are conscious and breathing, police said. They were shot in the 2900 block of Union Boulevard around 12:35 p.m.
No other details were released.
From staff reports
