Two shot at St. Louis Galleria as police search for person of interest

The St. Louis Galleria shopping center was closed Wednesday afternoon and swarming with a heavy police presence after a shooting, police said.
Two people were shot, St. Louis County Police said in a tweet, but it was not considered an "active shooter" situation.
At about 1 p.m., Richmond Heights police said on Facebook that the mall would be closed until further notice.
Police also asked people to avoid the area.
In bystanders' videos after the shooting, a body can be seen at the bottom of an escalator at the north end of the mall. Police officers were helping another person who was sitting against a wall.
St. Louis County police released a photo later Wednesday afternoon, saying they were trying to "identify this person of interest" in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or St. Louis Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
Jennifer Kanzler was picking up food from California Pizza Kitchen at about 12:45 p.m. when she saw roughly 20 police vehicles rushing to the north end of the mall. She told the Post-Dispatch that “there was really no panic or chaos at all” at the central portion of the mall, and she didn't know anything had happened until she was leaving the mall and her mother called.
A Post-Dispatch reporter and photographers spotted officers and patrol cars from 17 law enforcement agencies, including Chesterfield, Glendale, Brentwood, Frontenac, Richmond Heights, Webster Groves and the Missouri State Highway Patrol outside the shopping center on the Clayton Road side.
At about 1:30 p.m., roughly a half-dozen officers were searching a neighborhood north of the mall, using a police dog.
