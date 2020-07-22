Two shot at St. Louis Galleria as police search for person of interest

The St. Louis Galleria shopping center was closed Wednesday afternoon and swarming with a heavy police presence after a shooting, police said.

Two people were shot, St. Louis County Police said in a tweet, but it was not considered an "active shooter" situation.

At about 1 p.m., Richmond Heights police said on Facebook that the mall would be closed until further notice.

Police also asked people to avoid the area.

In bystanders' videos after the shooting, a body can be seen at the bottom of an escalator at the north end of the mall. Police officers were helping another person who was sitting against a wall.

St. Louis County police released a photo later Wednesday afternoon, saying they were trying to "identify this person of interest" in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or St. Louis Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.