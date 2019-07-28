WELLSTON • Two people were shot Sunday in what was the second shooting at a Wellston market to occur since Officer Michael Langsdorf was killed there June 23.
The two victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds after the shooting about 1:15 p.m. at Clay’s Wellston Food Market Restaurant, said North County Police Cooperative Maj. Ron Martin, assistant chief of police. He did not have more details shortly after the shooting. Investigators were at the market as of 3 p.m.
The market, at 6250 Page Avenue, is where North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf, 40, was shot by a man June 23 he confronted after the man tried to cash a bad check. That man, along with the man who police believe gave him the check, have been charged with Langsdorf's murder.
On July 3, four people were shot outside the market in a drive-by shooting. All four victims shooting victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting.