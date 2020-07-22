Two shot, one fatally, at St. Louis Galleria as police search for suspects

UPDATED at 4 p.m. with information from news conference.

The St. Louis Galleria shopping center was closed Wednesday afternoon and swarming with a heavy police presence after a fatal shooting.

Two people were shot, one fatally, St. Louis County Police Sgt. Ben Granda said at a news conference. The man who died was in his early 20s, Granda said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The other man's age wasn't immediately known, Granda said. That victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said each man had been struck at least once by gunfire.

Granda said that the shooting, which occurred around 12:30 p.m., followed an altercation between two groups on the second floor at the north end of the mall. Three to four people then fled, possibly through the Dillard's store, he said.

The shooting closed the mall, trapping some employees and shoppers in stores during a lock down.

About 1 p.m., Richmond Heights police said on Facebook that the mall would be closed until further notice. Police also asked people to avoid the area.