 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two shot, one fatally, in Jennings, police say

  • 0

JENNINGS — Two people were shot — one fatally — in Jennings on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The double shooting was reported about 4:45 p.m. in the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue, police said.

The driver of a vehicle and a passenger were sitting inside the vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire and drove off, police said. One of the two shooting victims died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police released no other details.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News