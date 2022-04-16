Two shot, one fatally, in Jennings, police say

JENNINGS — Two people were shot — one fatally — in Jennings on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The double shooting was reported about 4:45 p.m. in the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue, police said.
The driver of a vehicle and a passenger were sitting inside the vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire and drove off, police said. One of the two shooting victims died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police released no other details.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.