Two shot, one fatally in north St. Louis early Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS — A woman died in a double shooting early Sunday morning in north St. Louis.

A male victim was also found at the scene. He had been shot in the chest, and was conscious and breathing, according to a police report.

The incident took place at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of West Florissant Avenue.

Police released few details Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, where crime is up about 19% through June, compared to the same six months of 2019.

