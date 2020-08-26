Two shot, one fatally, in southwest St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a woman was injured Wednesday night after a shooting in the 5200 block of South Kingshighway.

The man was shot in the head; the woman was shot in the arm and is conscious and breathing, police say.

Police responded just before 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The scene was near Christy Park, at the edge of the Princeton Heights, Southampton and Bevo neighborhoods.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.