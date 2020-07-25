You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two shot, one fatally, Saturday afternoon in Greater Ville in St. Louis
0 comments

Two shot, one fatally, Saturday afternoon in Greater Ville in St. Louis

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot, one fatally, Saturday afternoon in the Greater Ville neighborhood, St. Louis police said.

Police responded to the scene at Clarence and Lexington avenues at about 2:30 p.m. where they found a man in his 20s or 30s with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 25-year-old woman, ran away after the shooting but later returned to the scene. She had a gunshot wound to the face but was conscious and breathing.

No more details were immediately available.

On Friday, a 15-year-old boy was shot and injured in the same neighborhood. He told police he was on his porch in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue at about 4:25 p.m. when shots rang out from a passing SUV. 

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports