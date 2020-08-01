Two shot, one killed in St. Louis as homicide rate continues to climb

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were called to the scene of a double shooting Saturday night where a woman was killed.

Police said the shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. at Taylor Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, where The Ville, The Greater Ville and Lewis Place neighborhoods come together.

Police said a man who was shot in the back was conscious and breathing, but the woman who was shot multiple times was not conscious. The names and ages of the victims, as well as the circumstances surrounding the incident, were not available.

It was the second murder reported in the city on the first day of August after at least 51 in the month of July. There have been at least 154 homicides in St. Louis so far this year.

Jeremy Kohler • 314-340-8337 @jeremykohler on Twitter jkohler@post-dispatch.com