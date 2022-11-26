Two shot, one killed north of Forest Park

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot, one killed, in a shooting this week north of Forest Park, police said on Saturday.
Damon Atkins, 46, died on Wednesday in the 5200 block of the Hodiamont Tracks, a few blocks north of Delmar Boulevard. A second victim, a man, 33, was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital. Police did not release the severity of his injuries.
Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
David Hunn
David Hunn is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today