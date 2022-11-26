 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two shot, one killed north of Forest Park

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot, one killed, in a shooting this week north of Forest Park, police said on Saturday. 

Damon Atkins, 46, died on Wednesday in the 5200 block of the Hodiamont Tracks, a few blocks north of Delmar Boulevard. A second victim, a man, 33, was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital. Police did not release the severity of his injuries.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. 

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.
