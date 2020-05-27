You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two shot, one killed when fight turns violent in Jennings
0 comments

Two shot, one killed when fight turns violent in Jennings

Subscribe for $1 a month

JENNINGS — A fight between two large groups of people Tuesday night led to a shooting that killed one man and injured another. 

St. Louis County police were called about 9 p.m. to the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive near the Lucas Hunt Village apartments. 

Two men were shot on the scene and taken to a hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

St. Louis County police did not release any additional details on the shooting Wednesday, and have not publicly identified the victim. 

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. 

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, people can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports