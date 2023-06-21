ST. LOUIS — Two of the three people shot Tuesday along Marcus Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood have died, police say.

Two shootings happened about in a five-hour span about a half-mile apart on Marcus Avenue.

A double shooting about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday killed a 26-year-old man. He was shot in the head in the 1900 block of Marcus Avenue, near Leduc Street. He died later at a hospital. His name was not released.

The second victim in that shooting, a 23-year-old man, was shot several times in the arm. He was stable at a condition.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to another shooting along Marcus Avenue. This time, the shooting was near the 3100 block of Marcus Avenue at Labadie Avenue. It is about a half-mile away from the earlier homicide scene on Marcus.

In the evening shooting, police said a man about 20 years old died after being shot in the head. His name wasn't released.

Police have not reported making any arrests. Police also have not said if they have suspects in either shooting.

With the two killings Tuesday, St. Louis has had 80 homicides so far this year. This time last year, the city had 81 homicides, according to the St. Louis Homicide Division.