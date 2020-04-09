Two slain minutes apart in St. Louis

Two men were fatally shot minutes apart Wednesday night in St. Louis

One of the victims was dropped off at Barnes-Jewish Hospital about 9:20 p.m., and died shortly after arriving, police said.

Police haven't said where they think the shooting happened or who drove the victim to the emergency room. St. Louis police released no additional information.

About three minutes after he was left at the hospital, police were called about another shooting in the 3700 block of Aldine Avenue, in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

In that case, an unidentified male victim was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.