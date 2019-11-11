Two people were slain minutes apart early Monday in north St. Louis County, with the crime scenes four miles apart. Police said they don't think the slayings are connected.
"The events appear to be completely unrelated," St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said.
At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the 9800 block of Portage Drive in Moline Acres. He had been shot. Police said he was about 40 years old. His name has not been released.
Moline Acres police asked St. Louis County to take over the investigation. Police said it appears the man was shot inside his car and that the car then struck a parked vehicle.
About twenty minutes later, the ShotSpotter, gunshot detection system, alerted police to a shooting. A 27-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a home in the 11900 block of Sagunto Court, in the Spanish Lake area of unincorporated St. Louis County.
Police were called at about 12:30 a.m. Monday. The woman's name hasn't been released.
The two scenes Monday are about four miles apart. Sagunto is north of Interstate 270, near the Spanish Lake area, and Portage is south of I-270.
Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
The Sagunto crime scene, meanwhile, is less than a half-mile from where a 14-year-old boy was shot while walking in the 1600 block of El Tigre Terrace on Saturday afternoon. He is expected to survive.