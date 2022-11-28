Two SLU students drown in Lake of the Ozarks over Thanksgiving weekend

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two St. Louis University students drowned Saturday afternoon in the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks in Miller County, Mo.

Police said 24-year-old Uthej Kunta was swimming when he began to struggle and went underwater.

When he did not resurface, 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari dove into the water to save him, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Kelligari also drowned.

Police recovered Kunta's body a few hours later after troopers combed the area. He was pronounced dead just after 4 p.m.

Kelligari's body was found by a dive team Sunday morning and was pronounced dead just after 9 a.m.

Both men were from Telangana, India, and were graduate students in SLU's health data science program.

"We mourn with Uthej and Shiva’s friends and loved ones, their classmates and professors, the staff members who supported their journeys here at SLU, and all those who grieve," SLU officials wrote in an email to students.