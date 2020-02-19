Two St. Louis-area teens shot in Franklin County during attempted drug sale

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 17-year-old is accused of shooting two other teenagers in Franklin County during an attempted marijuana sale.

Servando Padilla, of Jennings, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Padilla shot the two teens, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, on Sunday. The victims' injuries are not life-threatening.

The injured teens told sheriff's deputies they were both from the St. Louis area but drove to the 3000 block of Sunset Avenue in Franklin County to attempt to sell Padilla marijuana.

When they arrived, they were approached by Padilla and another male, the sheriff's office said.

Padilla pointed a gun at them and ordered them to give him the drugs. The male victim then grabbed the gun and Padilla fired the weapon, hitting the victim in his hand, sheriff's officials allege.

The same bullet then struck the 16-year-old, injuring her torso, upper thigh and right hand, police said.

Police recovered a gun and took Padilla into custody.