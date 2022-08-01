Two St. Louis County men plead guilty in 'retaliatory' homicide in Dogtown

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis County men pleaded guilty Monday in what federal prosecutors said was a "retaliatory murder" last August near Forest Park.

Cevone Weeden, 26, pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges while Herschell Perkins, 37, admitted to a gun charge in federal court in St. Louis.

The men admitted roles in the Aug. 20 killing of Joel Phillips, 22, at 1420 Hampton Avenue in the city's Cheltenham neighborhood of Dogtown. Phillips was fatally shot about 8 p.m.

Weeden and Perkins were indicted in January 2021.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Phillips robbed Weeden of fentanyl two days before the shooting. Perkins and Weeden then lured Phillips to the location where he was shot, a McDonald's parking lot, with the help of a third person in what authorities said was a ruse to lure Phillips into the open so that Weeden could target him.

Authorities said Weeden riddled Phillips' car with bullets, hitting him at least 10 times.

Weeden and Perkins are set to be sentenced in November. As part of plea agreements, prosecutors are recommending up to 25 years for Weeden, and 15 for Perkins.