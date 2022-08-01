Two St. Louis County men plead guilty in 'retaliatory' homicide in Dogtown

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis County men pleaded guilty Monday in what federal prosecutors said was a
"retaliatory murder" last August near Forest Park.
Cevone Weeden, 26, pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges while Herschell Perkins, 37, admitted to a gun charge in federal court in St. Louis.
Missouri Department of Corrections mug shot of Cevone Weeden.
The men admitted roles in the Aug. 20 killing of Joel Phillips, 22, at 1420 Hampton Avenue in the city's Cheltenham neighborhood of Dogtown. Phillips was fatally shot about 8 p.m.
Cardinals notebook: Surging Paul DeJong slugs way into deadline decisions
Record rain in St. Louis area brings flooding, highway closures, one death
Cardinals can strike at the deadline to upgrade starting rotation, not patch it
BenFred: Tired Cardinals talking points won't sell with another ho-hum trade deadline
Cardinals notebook: John Mozeliak talks trade options to help now, and beyond
Cardinals notebook: As trade pursuits continue, were talks with Nats caught on camera?
CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis
10 rescue puppies in St. Peters die in flooding; St. Louis Zoo building roof collapses
Cardinals notebook: Driven to join team in Toronto, Johan Oviedo detours to Miami for passport
How much rain fell in St. Louis, and who got hit worst? These charts tell the story.
A frantic rush, and an ax, to save 42 dogs from flooding at Brentwood facility
Sunset Hills police chief arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated at Lake of the Ozarks
BenFred: Side effect of Juan Soto Madness appears to be undervaluing Dylan Carlson
Adam Wainwright saw chance for 'great pitcher' to steady Cardinals. He knew just the guy.
Cardinals trade Edmundo Sosa to Phillies, recall Paul DeJong from the minors
Prosecutors said in court documents that Phillips robbed Weeden of fentanyl two days before the shooting. Perkins and Weeden then lured Phillips to the location where he was shot, a McDonald's parking lot, with the help of a third person in what authorities said was a ruse to lure Phillips into the open so that Weeden could target him.
Authorities said Weeden riddled Phillips' car with bullets, hitting him at least 10 times.
Weeden and Perkins are set to be sentenced in November. As part of plea agreements, prosecutors are recommending up to 25 years for Weeden, and 15 for Perkins.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.