Two St. Louis County police officers injured in Bellefontaine Neighbors car crash

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — Two St. Louis County police officers were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after they were injured in a North County car crash.
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. near Bellefontaine Road and Crete Drive, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Tracy Panus.
St. Louis police blocked off roads to allow a clear path for the ambulances transporting the officers to the hospital.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
