 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two St. Louis County police officers injured in Bellefontaine Neighbors car crash
0 comments

Two St. Louis County police officers injured in Bellefontaine Neighbors car crash

{{featured_button_text}}

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — Two St. Louis County police officers were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after they were injured in a North County car crash.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. near Bellefontaine Road and Crete Drive, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Tracy Panus. 

St. Louis police blocked off roads to allow a clear path for the ambulances transporting the officers to the hospital. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Candy Cane Lane lights up again for holidays. Here’s how it all began.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News