Two St. Louis County teens face charges from shooting incident Webster Groves
Two north St. Louis County teenagers face multiple felony charges after allegedly shooting at a vehicle in Webster Groves in September.

The charges stem from a Sept. 25 incident near the intersection of Big Bend Boulevard and Elm Avenue.

Detrich Williams, 18 of Dacey Drive, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents filed Friday.

Another defendant, Aaron Morris, 19 of Duke Drive, faces a nearly identical string of charges filed last month.

A report from Webster Groves police alleges that Williams and Morris pulled up next to a vehicle stopped at a red light at the intersection and "initiated contact" with the people inside. When that vehicle began to drive away, the defendants allegedly pulled their black 2003 Lexus SUV in front of the other one.

The report says Williams shot at the victims in the other vehicle, and when both came to a stop, Morris allegedly got out and kept firing.

Police found shell casings at the scene, along with a cellphone case that contained a phone and identification card belonging to Morris. After obtaining a search warrant for Morris' home, police found a handgun that matched evidence from the shell casings, court documents say. Both Morris and Williams admitted to shooting at the victims, the report says.

