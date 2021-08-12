Two St. Louis County women allege excessive force by Riverview police

Representatives from Riverview and Bellefontaine Neighbors couldn't be reached for comment.

In a statement, Bell said "the facts of this matter will show that a Riverview police officer was punched by one of the individuals, and the officers — despite being assaulted — conducted themselves with restraint and professionalism. Including Wesley Bell, the appointed municipal prosecutor in Riverview at the time of this incident, in what would be a frivolous lawsuit, is simply an attempt to attract attention."

Jordan and Holland, then roommates, said they were walking together in the 9900 block of Diamond Drive from a bus stop to their apartment about 1:15 a.m. Aug. 11, 2016. Lakebrink and Groves, both white officers, stopped the two women to ask what they were doing, according to the suit and a police report.

The officers detained them and asked for identification without giving a reason, the lawsuit says. The women declined, and Jordan began recording video with her cellphone. She refused Lakebrink's command to stop recording and ran from officers to her nearby apartment building and locked the doors.