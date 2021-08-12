Two St. Louis County women allege excessive force by Riverview police

CLAYTON — Two women acquitted in 2019 of assaulting police and resisting arrest are fighting back in court with claims of racism and misconduct by the arresting officers, plus ethics complaints against the municipal prosecutor who would later be elected St. Louis County's top prosecutor.
Najae Jordan and Deja Holland, both 26 and Black, alleged in a lawsuit filed late Wednesday that Riverview police officers racially profiled them, stopped them without probable cause and, along with a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer, used excessive force during a 2016 arrest.
Their lawsuit accuses St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, then Riverview's city prosecutor, of failing to disclose evidence and refusing to dismiss the charges without the women's agreement not to sue, a practice Bell has since publicly condemned. The suit lists defendants as the village of Riverview, Officer Jeffrey Lakebrink, Sgt. Jason Groves and village attorney Christopher Graville. It also names the city of Bellefontaine Neighbors and one of its officers, Michael Pedroli.
"I don't hate the cops, I just want better for the world from the cops," Deja Holland said. "I feel like what happened to us was uncalled for. It caused trauma to my life. It changed my life. … I just hope that (the lawsuit) opens people's eyes and it saves someone from dying for no reason or getting pulled over for no reason."
Representatives from Riverview and Bellefontaine Neighbors couldn't be reached for comment.
In a statement, Bell said "the facts of this matter will show that a Riverview police officer was punched by one of the individuals, and the officers — despite being assaulted — conducted themselves with restraint and professionalism. Including Wesley Bell, the appointed municipal prosecutor in Riverview at the time of this incident, in what would be a frivolous lawsuit, is simply an attempt to attract attention."
Jordan and Holland, then roommates, said they were walking together in the 9900 block of Diamond Drive from a bus stop to their apartment about 1:15 a.m. Aug. 11, 2016. Lakebrink and Groves, both white officers, stopped the two women to ask what they were doing, according to the suit and a police report.
The officers detained them and asked for identification without giving a reason, the lawsuit says. The women declined, and Jordan began recording video with her cellphone. She refused Lakebrink's command to stop recording and ran from officers to her nearby apartment building and locked the doors.
Jordan initially refused to come out but Lakebrink wedged himself in the door when she cracked it open, and pulled out her out with the help of Pedroli, a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer who responded to help, the lawsuit and police report say. As Lakebrink entered the doorway, Jordan was alleged to have punched him. During a struggle with Jordan on the ground, Holland tried to intervene and was pushed to the ground.
The women were charged with resisting arrest, assaulting a law enforcement officer and failure to comply. Riverview later dismissed a marijuana possession charge against Jordan.
Lakebrink's police report offers no explanation for detaining the women in the first place, but said the area "is a known high drug activity area by our department as well as federal agencies," and "also had a high occurrence of property crime including thefts from motor vehicles and burglaries."
Groves later testified in a deposition that the women had been "neanderthalling around" in an area he labeled "Thug University," the lawsuit says. At the women's trial in December 2019, Groves also suggested he suspected the women of being prostitutes.
The suit accuses Graville, then Riverview's village attorney, of conspiring with Bell to negotiate a deferred prosecution agreement with the woman to shield Riverview from civil liability. The suit says Bell failed to turn over video evidence of the arrests.
Bell "could have stopped this at any time," said Thomas SanFilippo, the women's lawyer. "He did not have to go through with these charges. It's a prosecutor's duty to exercise discretion when it comes to putting a citizen through this process."