Two St. Louis men accused of murder plot to settle drug debt

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis men are facing federal charges filed Thursday and an accusation that they tried to murder someone over a drug debt.

Kevin Cunningham, 35, and Micah Gordon, 36, were charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with murder for hire.

In an affidavit, an agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration said a DEA confidential source had been given a phone by a female friend of Cunningham, who wanted someone killed.

In a series of phone calls and meetings, Cunningham offered cash for the kidnapping and murder of someone who owed him a large drug debt, the affidavit says. Gordon texted two pictures and the address of the intended victim, the affidavit says.

Cunningham, Gordon and two confidential sources met on Wednesday in the parking lot of a nursing home, where Cunningham handed over $600, two pistols, a shotgun and an AR-15-style pistol with a drum magazine, the affidavit says.

Both were arrested a short time later. Cunningham's lawyer, Lenny Kagan, did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment. No lawyer is listed yet for Gordon.

Cunningham had been out on bond on a 2020 fentanyl conspiracy case. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge.

