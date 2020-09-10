Two St. Louis men charged following car wreck near shooting scene

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis men were charged Thursday after being arrested at the scene of a car wreck that police said was connected to a deadly shooting a half-mile away.

James Bibby, 23, of the 1200 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, and Anthony Naylor, 21, of the 5800 block of Highland Avenue, were both charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Naylor also was charged with felony resisting arrest.

Police declined to say if the two men were suspects in the fatal shooting, explaining that the shooting remains under investigation.

Police responded around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Hodiamont Avenue, where they found a 42-year-old man dead and two people, a 30-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, injured by gunfire.

A family member identified the dead man as Terrell Scott Sr.

Police took Naylor and Bibby into custody following the car crash a short time later at Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue. Their car had run a stop sign and then a red light before rear-ending a box truck.