 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two St. Louis men charged with assault of homeless 63-year-old 'nearly beaten to death'
0 comments

Two St. Louis men charged with assault of homeless 63-year-old 'nearly beaten to death'

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis men are charged with assault after police say they beat a 63-year-old homeless man "nearly to death."

Khashad Spencer, 28, and Icarus Johnson, 36, are charged with first-degree assault by the Circuit Attorney's Office. At least four people were caught on video assaulting the man Dec. 4 in the 3500 block of East Cook Avenue, police say.

The victim was released to a long-term care facility after months in the hospital and has permanent brain damage from the attack, police say. 

In addition to the video, Spencer's shoes had blood and skin tissue on them, according to court records, and days after the assault, Spencer wrote on Facebook, "I almost caught a body the other day."

Police say Spencer told them what happened was the victim's fault, while Johnson denied involvement. 

On Dec. 9, police say they were looking for suspects in the assault, as well as a robbery, when they spotted an Infiniti they believed was at the scene of the crime.

Officers attempted to pull over the Infiniti, but the driver did not stop. The Infiniti soon crashed, killing the driver and a person in another car.  

The wife of the driver of the Infiniti, Daron Whitt, 39, said her husband had been running errands related to the opening of his business at the time of the crash and was not involved in the earlier assault. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis firefighters battle blaze in 3700 block of California Avenue

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports