Two St. Louis men charged with assault of homeless 63-year-old 'nearly beaten to death'

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis men are charged with assault after police say they beat a 63-year-old homeless man "nearly to death."

Khashad Spencer, 28, and Icarus Johnson, 36, are charged with first-degree assault by the Circuit Attorney's Office. At least four people were caught on video assaulting the man Dec. 4 in the 3500 block of East Cook Avenue, police say.

The victim was released to a long-term care facility after months in the hospital and has permanent brain damage from the attack, police say.

In addition to the video, Spencer's shoes had blood and skin tissue on them, according to court records, and days after the assault, Spencer wrote on Facebook, "I almost caught a body the other day."

Police say Spencer told them what happened was the victim's fault, while Johnson denied involvement.

On Dec. 9, police say they were looking for suspects in the assault, as well as a robbery, when they spotted an Infiniti they believed was at the scene of the crime.