Two St. Louis men indicted on carjacking, gun charges

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Thursday accused two men of a series of carjackings and shootings last year.

Jeremiah Couch was indicted on two counts of carjacking and also four gun charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Joshua Thomas faces one carjacking charge, three gun charges and a separate charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Prosecutors say Thomas shot at a group of people on Sept. 30, 2019, hitting one person. They did not detail the person's injuries.

On Oct. 17, 2019, Couch and someone matching Thomas' description shot someone and stole that person's bag, which contained a gun, prosecutors said. Two days later, Couch and Thomas committed an armed carjacking, they said.

Couch carjacked someone at gunpoint on Oct. 21, 2019, the same day Thomas was caught with methamphetamine and the gun stolen in the October 2019 shooting after he led police on a high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

No lawyer is listed for either man and prosecutors did not provide their ages.

