ST. LOUIS — Two men pleaded guilty Thursday to reduced charges in shootings that left a woman dead and a man critically wounded.

William Malik Pearson Jr., 26, was originally charged with first-degree murder and several other charges in the Jan. 30, 2018, shooting death of 42-year-old Genna Clements. But on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

His co-defendant, Terez Cook Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault for shooting toward a woman in a separate incident days earlier and was sentenced to five years in prison, which he already served while awaiting trial. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped multiple charges.

Pearson and Cook were two of the four people found not guilty last year in charges related to the 2016 death of 18-year-old Dwayne Clanton and the 2017 killing of 16-year-old James Scales, who witnessed Clanton's death.

At that trial, Judge Jason Sengheiser found that investigators did not examine the phones of three people, including Clanton and Scales, or a Facebook message that could have been favorable to the defense. He also barred jail calls from being presented because the information had not been turned over to defense attorneys.

Jurors convicted one man, Keith C. Graham, 25, of murder conspiracy and witness tampering in the two deaths. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Another co-defendant, Devion X. Gordon, was also acquitted of all charges but now faces facing multiple federal charges, including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and weapons offenses. The FBI searched his home last month and found a gun, drug manufacturing equipment, notebooks containing names, numbers, emails and dollar amounts, and roughly $18,000 in cash, according to court documents.

Pearson had also been charged in the 2017 death of 21-year-old Leon Smith Jr. and assault of a woman, but that case was dismissed on the eve of trial in November 2022.