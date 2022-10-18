Two St. Louis murder cases dismissed on eve of trial, one refiled

ST. LOUIS — Two murder cases related to the 2019 fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man were dismissed this week in St. Louis. One was immediately refiled.

Michael Mayhorn, 32, and Donnell Landers, 41, were set to face trial on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Jazs Johnson on June 4, 2019, in the 3200 block of Newstead Avenue.

Mayhorn's case was dismissed after a witness failed to show up, said Mayhorn's attorney Scott Rosenblum.

"We were ready to try the case with or without that witness. We didn't believe she was particularly credible," Rosenblum said. "Mr. Mayhorn never should have been charged."

And on Tuesday, a jury had been selected and trial was ready to begin in Landers' case when the prosecutor said he was sick. Judge Bryan L. Hettenbach dismissed the case for failure to prosecute.

"There were some disputes this morning and the judge felt that the state was on some bull(expletive)," said Landers' attorney, John F. Washington. "He dismissed the case."

Prosecutors refiled the charges against Landers on Tuesday for first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

Allison Hawk, spokesperson for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office, did not provide a comment on the dismissals Tuesday.