Two St. Louis officers and others taken to hospital after being 'barreled' into on I-64

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis police officers were among several people struck by a vehicle that the police chief said "barreled" into them Monday night on U.S. Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near St. Louis' central corridor.

Police said that the officers were on westbound I-64 near Boyle Avenue handling a separate accident call when they were struck. Both were taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment, and were in pain but conscious, police Chief John Hayden said during a briefing outside the hospital.

Two to three others who were on the scene with the initial crash also were taken to a hospital, Hayden said, but their conditions were unknown.

Hayden said the driver involved in the incident has been identified, but it was unclear if that person remained on the scene.

All nearby exits to the highway were blocked off around 7:30 p.m. Police did not release any additional details.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors. Follow Katie Kull Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today