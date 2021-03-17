Two St. Louis officers charged with sexual assault, a third with witness tampering

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden released a statement after the charges were issued Wednesday.

"Any allegations that compromise the integrity of the department will be investigated thoroughly and impartially," he said, adding that probable cause in cases like this are always turned over to the proper authorities. "Most notably, this situation should recognize the courage of several victims to come forward and share their story with my Internal Affairs Division, who they trusted to be confidential and complete. My pledge to accountability and transparency has not wavered and I hope our citizens recognize that we will make every effort to continue to work to gain their trust."

Assault allegations

The charges detail four separate claims of sexual assault since 2009, three against Lawshea and one against Phelps.

Court documents allege the first two occurred in 2009 at Lawshea's home in the Greater Ville neighborhood. In one, a woman accuses Lawshea of putting a drug in her drink which caused her to black out before he raped her, according to court documents. In the second, a woman told police Lawshea bought her two strong drinks at a bar before raping her at the same home while she told him to stop.