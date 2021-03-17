Two St. Louis officers charged with sexual assault, a third with witness tampering

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis police officers were charged Wednesday with the sexual assault of four women, including claims of drugging at least one woman's drink.
Officer Lafeal Lawshea, 38, is accused in charges of raping two women in 2009 and 2010 and then sexually assaulting a civilian police department employee in 2019. He is also accused of contacting one of the victims after an investigation began to tell her the allegation was false. He faces two counts of forcible rape along with counts of forcible sodomy, sexual misconduct and tampering with a victim.
Officer Torey Phelps, 38, also was charged Wednesday with one count of forcible rape and is accused of intercourse with an incapacitated woman in 2010 at a home where Lawshea was also present.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Colona denied bond to both Phelps and Lawshea Wednesday.
A third officer, Sgt. Jatonya Clayborn-Muldrew, was charged Tuesday with tampering with a witness in the case. Charging documents claim she attempted to dissuade one woman from reporting a sexual assault by Lawshea and then inquired into who was leading the internal affairs investigation.
Clayborn-Muldrew's attorney Peter Bruntrager argues, however, that the tampering charge is political retaliation from Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office because his client lead an investigation into misconduct by the prosecutor and her team last year. A spokesperson for Gardner's office said Wednesday that the office could not comment on a pending criminal case.
St. Louis police Chief John Hayden released a statement after the charges were issued Wednesday.
"Any allegations that compromise the integrity of the department will be investigated thoroughly and impartially," he said, adding that probable cause in cases like this are always turned over to the proper authorities. "Most notably, this situation should recognize the courage of several victims to come forward and share their story with my Internal Affairs Division, who they trusted to be confidential and complete. My pledge to accountability and transparency has not wavered and I hope our citizens recognize that we will make every effort to continue to work to gain their trust."
Assault allegations
The charges detail four separate claims of sexual assault since 2009, three against Lawshea and one against Phelps.
Court documents allege the first two occurred in 2009 at Lawshea's home in the Greater Ville neighborhood. In one, a woman accuses Lawshea of putting a drug in her drink which caused her to black out before he raped her, according to court documents. In the second, a woman told police Lawshea bought her two strong drinks at a bar before raping her at the same home while she told him to stop.
A female St. Louis police officer told police that in 2010, Lawshea bought her a strong drink at a bar and then Phelps raped her at Lawshea's residence, court documents say. Charging documents say Lawshea was there at the time and the woman asked him: "Are you going to let him do this to me?"
The most recent assault claim stems from a complaint by a former civilian St. Louis police department employee who told police that in December 2019 at a home in the city's West End neighborhood she declined a sexual advance from Lawshea and he then pushed her up against a wall and sexually assaulted her.
The rest of the charges stem from alleged attempts to discourage the woman who reported the 2019 assault from coming forward.
Charging documents state that in March 2020, after the woman made an internal affairs complaint, Lawshea texted her "are we cool?" and denied the assault to her in messages.
Charges against Clayborn-Muldrew claim she invited the alleged victim to lunch where they discussed the assault for about two hours. The charges say Clayborn-Muldrew told the woman it was a misunderstanding and she should talk to Lawshea, but she also gave the woman information on how to make a complaint to internal affairs.
Charges say that the victim made a complaint to internal affairs on March 16, 2020, and while she was there Clayborn-Muldrew appeared at the office to ask who would be investigating her complaint.
No attorneys were listed in court documents for Lawshea and Phelps. Both are still employed by the department. Lawshea has been a St. Louis officer since 2008. Phelps has been with the department since 2007.
Clayborn-Muldrew's attorney Bruntrager says the charges against her are political backlash for her leading an investigation that concluded in March 2020 into William Don Tisaby, a contractor whom Gardner's office hired in 2018 to investigate the high-profile invasion of privacy case against then-Gov. Eric Greitens.
The Greitens case centered on a woman's allegation that he took a photo of her while she was partly clothed and said he would release it if she told anyone about their affair. Gardner dropped the charge when defense attorneys sought to question her about claims that Tisaby had lied and tampered with evidence in the investigation.
Tisaby was indicted on perjury and evidence tampering charges in June 2020. Tisaby’s indictment also lobbed a series of claims against Gardner, including that she had failed to report Tisaby's alleged lies to police and made incorrect statements to defense lawyers and a judge. She has denied those allegations, and also denied that Tisaby committed perjury.
Tisaby’s case is pending in St. Louis Circuit Court, and remains one of a series of points of conflict between St. Louis police and the circuit attorney's office.
"Sgt. Clayborn has been with the department 23 years," Bruntrager said. "There is a clear conflict of interest in this case, and it's totally baseless."
Bruntrager said he would be contesting Gardner's role in the case in future court hearings and that bail conditions for GPS monitoring of his client were dropped at a hearing Wednesday.