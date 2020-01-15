Two St. Louis officers injured when car runs stop sign, hits patrol vehicle

Two St. Louis police officers were injured early Wednesday when a car ran a stop sign and crashed into their patrol vehicle, police said.

One officer, a 25-year-old woman, complained of pain to her legs and head. The other officer, a 22-year-old man, complained of pain to his arms.

The crash occurred about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at Lee Avenue and Grove Street. A 23-year-old man was speeding north on Grove Street in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu when he ran the stop sign and hit the passenger side of the patrol vehicle, which was a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

The man who ran the stop sign wasn't injured. He was issued a citation, according to St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell.