Two St. Louis police officers hospitalized after car slams into patrol car

ST. LOUIS — Two police officers were hospitalized Tuesday after a car slammed into their marked police car near the intersection of 13th and Howard streets just north of downtown, police said.

Authorities did not immediately indicate the severity of the officers' injuries.

Police have not said whether the patrol car was in motion at the time it was hit.

It wasn't clear what led the car to strike the police vehicle, and authorities also didn't say whether the driver of that car was hurt.

