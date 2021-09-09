 Skip to main content
Two St. Louis police officers seriously hurt in rollover crash
Two St. Louis police officers seriously hurt in rollover crash

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis police officers were seriously hurt about midnight Wednesday when their police SUV collided with another vehicle and overturned.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Marcus Avenue.

St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said the two officers were riding together on their way to a call when they collided with the other vehicle.

The officers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The injuries were not life-threatening, Caldwell said.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at a hospital and released. Police arrested him for several traffic offenses.

Police didn't say which vehicle had the right-of-way or if the officers' vehicle had its lights and siren activated.

No additional information was immediately released.

