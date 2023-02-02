ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis police officers were hit by gunfire Thursday night in the Soulard neighborhood. One suspect was shot in the ankle, authorities said.

The officers and the suspect were all taken to a hospital for treatment. Their medical conditions were not immediately released.

Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said the shooting happened near South Ninth Street and Lafayette Avenue. An officer-in-need-of-aid call was reported at 10:23 p.m. Thursday. A second aid call followed 12 seconds later.

The officers had stopped a car in connection with a first-degree robbery investigation, Caldwell said. After the shooting, police initially reported that a second suspect got away. They later clarified that only one suspect was involved.

Police commanders expect to provide more details shortly to reporters gathered at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.