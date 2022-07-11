 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two stabbed at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, woman arrested

BRIDGETON — Two people were stabbed Monday morning at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, police said. 

Police arrested Jimissa Rivers, 30, of Ferguson, who they say was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. She is being held in the St. Louis County jail on $2 million bail.

No other information was available Monday afternoon, including the victims' conditions and the location of the stabbing.

Police refused to say whether the two people were hospital employees or if they knew Rivers. 

SSM Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

