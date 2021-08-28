 Skip to main content
Two suspects in custody in deadly East St. Louis bank robbery
Two suspects in custody in deadly East St. Louis bank robbery

Bank Robbery Suspect East St. Louis

The FBI is looking for these men after authorities say they robbed an East St. Louis bank and killed someone inside the bank on Friday. 

EAST ST. LOUIS — The security guard killed Friday in a robbery at an East St. Louis bank has been identified as Ted T. Horn of St. Clair County. 

Horn, 56, was pronounced dead at First Bank, 350 Riverpark Drive, at 4:50 p.m., St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Saturday.

The FBI said Saturday afternoon that two suspects had been taken into custody. They say the men robbed the bank, killed Horn and fled in an older model white Lexus with black rims, no gas cap and temporary Missouri plates.

The men were refused entrance to a bank in Fairmont City earlier Friday because of "suspicious behavior," authorities said.

The Springfield division of the FBI is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 217-522-9675.

