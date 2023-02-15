UPDATED at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday with ages, medical conditions of boys

Two teenage boys in a stolen car were hurt in a crash early Wednesday after leading police on a chase from O'Fallon, Mo., authorities said.

The 16-year-old boys crashed about 1 a.m. near Big Bend Road, on the off-ramp from Interstate 270 in Kirkwood, more than 20 miles from where the chase began.

The car hit two utility poles and caught fire. The boys suffered moderate injuries, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The pursuit began after a resident in O'Fallon called police about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday to say she saw four juveniles trying to break into vehicles at an apartment complex.

Police in O'Fallon spotted a car matching the description of the car seen at the complex. They chased it onto Technology Drive near Winghaven Boulevard and said the car, a 2019 Kia Forte, had been stolen in St. Louis County.

A police officer in pursuit told dispatchers he saw three people in the car and that someone tossed something from the car as it sped toward Highway 40.

The chase went east into St. Louis County, with police trying to scramble a helicopter to monitor the movements. Police set up spike strips on Highway 40 (Interstate 64), west of I-270. It wasn't immediately clear if the spike strips worked; the car sped south on I-270, then crashed near the exit ramp to Big Bend.

A crash report by the Missouri Highway Patrol listed only two people in the car. The Forte hit two curbs and went airborne before hitting two poles, the patrol said.

Fire Chief Jim Silvernail of the Kirkwood Fire Department said the occupants were already out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived.

The boys suffered moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. The patrol's report did not identify either boy by name.

O'Fallon police have not yet replied to a Post-Dispatch request for more information.