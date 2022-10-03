 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two teen girls shot in Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Two girls about 15 years old were shot Monday morning in south St. Louis.

The double shooting was reported about 6:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of Virginia Avenue.

The scene is in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

One of the girls who was shot in the lower back was conscious when officers arrived. The second girl suffered graze wounds to her arm.

They were rushed to a hospital. Police did not immediately say what condition the girls were in.

No word on what led to the shooting or if police have any suspects.

More than 80 children across the metropolitan area have been killed or injured by gunfire this year. Sixteen have died; and at least 67 were injured. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

People are also reading…

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Sept. 1, at least 81 children are on that list. Sixteen have died; 65 were injured. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News