Two teen girls shot in Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two girls about 15 years old were shot Monday morning in south St. Louis.

The double shooting was reported about 6:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of Virginia Avenue.

The scene is in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

One of the girls who was shot in the lower back was conscious when officers arrived. The second girl suffered graze wounds to her arm.

They were rushed to a hospital. Police did not immediately say what condition the girls were in.

No word on what led to the shooting or if police have any suspects.

More than 80 children across the metropolitan area have been killed or injured by gunfire this year. Sixteen have died; and at least 67 were injured. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.