Two teenage boys seriously hurt in shooting in downtown St. Louis

UPDATED at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday with additional detail from police

ST. LOUIS — Two teenage boys were shot and wounded Tuesday night in downtown St. Louis, police said.

A 15-year-old boy collapsed after being shot in the knee about 8:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Tucker Boulevard, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was grazed in the back by a bullet, police said.

The boys told police they were walking to a pizza restaurant when they heard shots behind them.

They were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said the suspect is a man in his 30s.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

