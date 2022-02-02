Two teenage boys seriously hurt in shooting in downtown St. Louis

UPDATED at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday with additional detail from police
ST. LOUIS — Two teenage boys were shot and wounded Tuesday night in downtown St. Louis, police said.
A 15-year-old boy collapsed after being shot in the knee about 8:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Tucker Boulevard, police said.
A 17-year-old boy was grazed in the back by a bullet, police said.
The boys told police they were walking to a pizza restaurant when they heard shots behind them.
They were taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Police said the suspect is a man in his 30s.
