 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two teenagers critically hurt in shooting arrive at St. Louis hospital in bullet-riddled car

ST. LOUIS — Two teenage boys, critically injured in a shooting, showed up at Barnes-Jewish Hospital late Thursday night in a bullet-riddled car.

Some of the witnesses to the shooting were in the same car and stuck around to talk with investigators.

But as of Friday morning, police said they still don't know where the boys were shot because detectives were given conflicting accounts from witnesses and one victim.

Police have no suspects.

The boys, ages 17 and 16, showed up at Barnes about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. The older boy was shot in his left ankle. The younger one was shot in the abdomen and immediately went into surgery.

Police said both were in critical condition but considered stable.

The boy with the ankle wound and the witnesses in the car with him gave conflicting accounts, police said.

Police said they recovered guns from the car.

People are also reading…

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News