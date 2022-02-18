Two teenagers critically hurt in shooting arrive at St. Louis hospital in bullet-riddled car

ST. LOUIS — Two teenage boys, critically injured in a shooting, showed up at Barnes-Jewish Hospital late Thursday night in a bullet-riddled car.
Some of the witnesses to the shooting were in the same car and stuck around to talk with investigators.
But as of Friday morning, police said they still don't know where the boys were shot because detectives were given conflicting accounts from witnesses and one victim.
Police have no suspects.
The boys, ages 17 and 16, showed up at Barnes about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. The older boy was shot in his left ankle. The younger one was shot in the abdomen and immediately went into surgery.
Police said both were in critical condition but considered stable.
The boy with the ankle wound and the witnesses in the car with him gave conflicting accounts, police said.
Police said they recovered guns from the car.
People are also reading…
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
The boys, 17 and 16, arrived at Barnes-Jewish hospital late Thursday.
The teen was shot about 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hickory Lane, in the Clinton-Peabody housing complex.
The 13-year-old boy was hit just before noon on Sunday, but returned fire on the group that shot at him, police said.
The children, both girls, suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, police said.
The boys told police they were walking to a pizza restaurant when they heard shots behind them.
The child was playing in her front yard in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue about 1:30 p.m. when she was shot in the ankle.
Officers fired at the car Christopher Jones was in after it hit a police car. Police were investigating a "suspicious vehicle."
A family member said the girl had gone to a gathering at her grandmother's house on Bessie Avenue when an altercation broke out at the home.
Police responding to a call for shots fired around 11 a.m. and found a boy on the ground with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The teen was not cooperating with police trying to investigate, officers said.