Two teenagers critically hurt in shooting arrive at St. Louis hospital in bullet-riddled car

ST. LOUIS — Two teenage boys, critically injured in a shooting, showed up at Barnes-Jewish Hospital late Thursday night in a bullet-riddled car.

Some of the witnesses to the shooting were in the same car and stuck around to talk with investigators.

But as of Friday morning, police said they still don't know where the boys were shot because detectives were given conflicting accounts from witnesses and one victim.

Police have no suspects.

The boys, ages 17 and 16, showed up at Barnes about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. The older boy was shot in his left ankle. The younger one was shot in the abdomen and immediately went into surgery.

Police said both were in critical condition but considered stable.

The boy with the ankle wound and the witnesses in the car with him gave conflicting accounts, police said.

Police said they recovered guns from the car.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.