Two teenagers dead after murder suicide in Glasgow Village

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two teenagers were shot Saturday evening and later died in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

St. Louis County Police responded to a shooting call and ShotSpotter activation at about 9:30 p.m. near the 300 block of Shepley Drive in the Glasgow Village area of unincorporated north St. Louis County.

Officers found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and transported them to an area hospital, where they later died.

Police say one of the boys, 19, shot the other, 15, and then turned the gun on himself. Police said it wasn't clear what led to the shooting, and didn't release the names of the deceased.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Anonymous tips can be left with CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

