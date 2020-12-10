Two teenagers shot in Gate District

UPDATED at 9:50 p.m. Thursday to reflect that both victims are teenagers.
ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot in the back Thursday night in The Gate District of St. Louis.
Police have not identified the other victim's age. Both are conscious and breathing, police say.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Rutger Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today