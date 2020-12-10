 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two teenagers shot in Gate District
0 comments

Two teenagers shot in Gate District

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 9:50 p.m. Thursday to reflect that both victims are teenagers. 

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot in the back Thursday night in The Gate District of St. Louis. 

Police have not identified the other victim's age. Both are conscious and breathing, police say. 

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Rutger Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports