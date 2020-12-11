Two teens, 14 and 16, shot in The Gate District

UPDATED at 6:40 a.m. Friday with more detail from police.

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 16, were shot Thursday night in The Gate District of St. Louis.

The 14-year-old was shot in the back and the 16-year-old had gunshot wounds to the shoulder and leg, St. Louis police said.

Both were conscious and breathing, police say.

The shooting happened ust before 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Rutger Street, a residential area.

As violent crime has risen in St. Louis this year, so have shootings involving teens and children in the city.

By September, both St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital had already set records for the number of young patients treated for gunshot wounds.

And, according to police data, at least 17 people ages 17 or younger have been killed by homicides in the city so far in 2020. That's up from 13 child homicides for that same age group last year, when a string of killings of kids put the issue of violence against children in the city at the forefront of public discourse.

