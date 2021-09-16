Two teens arrested in robbery of Blues prospect on grounds of Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS — Police have arrested two teens in connection with the robbery of a Blues hockey prospect on the grounds of the Gateway Arch.

The suspects are 19 and 18 years old. They were booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery robbery and two counts of armed criminal action, police announced Thursday.

Detectives plan to seek charges soon from the St. Louis circuit attorney's office. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the pair until charges are filed.

Officials have not disclosed the name of the hockey prospect who was robbed about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The player was in town for the team's rookie camp, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said in an earlier statement, adding that the man was safe.

A police summary of the robbery said a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were on the Arch grounds just before 7:30 p.m. Monday when a man with a gun ran up and demanded their property, taking their cellphones, keys, wallet and purse. The gunman then ran off.

