BELLEVILLE — Two teens have been charged in a fatal shooting Tuesday in East St. Louis.
Allen J. Edwards, 19, of the 300 block of Sauget Avenue in Cahokia and Lontae D. Jefferson, 16, of the 400 block of North 24th Street in East St. Louis, were both charged in St. Clair County Circuit Court with first-degree murder. Prosecutors say they both shot Rico Stringer, 27, in the abdomen, killing him.
Police have said Stringer was shot in the 4900 block of North 25th Street.
The St. Clair County state's attorney's office said an unidentified juvenile also was charged in Stringer's death.
Edwards and Jefferson both were being held in lieu of $1 million bail.