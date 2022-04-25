 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two teens charged in killing of cab driver in Hazelwood Central High School parking lot

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two teens were charged Monday in the deadly shooting Sunday of a cab driver in north St. Louis County.

Tywon Harris of the 3200 block of Brookshire Drive and Jeremiah Allen of the 1600 block of Langholm Drive, both 18, were charged Monday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Tywon Harris

Tywon Harris was charged in the April 24, 2022, killing of a cab driver on the parking lot of Hazelwood Central High School.

Charges say Harris and Allen were riding in Dewight Price's cab Sunday when Harris and Allen pulled guns and threatened to rob Price in his cab in the Hazelwood Central High School parking lot at 15875 New Halls Ferry Road.

The teens then shot Price, killing him, charges said. Police said Sunday that the shooting was at 6:40 a.m.

Harris and Allen were charged with felony murder because someone died during the commission of a felony: attempted robbery.

Jeremiah Allen

Jeremiah Allen was charged in the April 24, 2022, killing of a cab driver on the parking lot of Hazelwood Central High School.

The school said in a statement on its website that the incident "has no connection to Central High School, Hazelwood School District, or any school activity, and our campus is safe."

Police have released no details about Price.

Harris and Allen were held without bail.

