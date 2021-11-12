Two teens charged in October killing of 19-year-old St. Louis woman

According to a search warrant in the case, Marshall's family had suspected Jefferson and three others including Hardy of being involved in Marshall's death and that Hardy had made threats on social media to shoot Marshall.

Mahr graduated from Cardinal Ritter College Prep in 2020 and played soccer and basketball there. Her father, Atif Mahr, said she regularly mentored youngsters at the Wohl Community Center, 1515 North Kingshighway. He said Isis worked as a nursing aide at a senior community and would have begun nursing school in January.

In an interview Friday with the Post-Dispatch, Atif Mahr, 47, said he feels a sense of relief that Jefferson and Hardy are in custody.

"I have to continue my fight for my daughter," he said. "So as I feel some relief, I know we're just getting started and not only a fight for my daughter but a fight to work on the violence in our communities."

He said he hopes the Jefferson's newest murder case has a different outcome than the one that was dismissed in September.