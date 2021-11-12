Two teens charged October killing of 19-year-old St. Louis woman

He said he hopes the Jefferson's newest murder case has a different outcome than the one that was dismissed in September.

"I hope the city of St. Louis doesn't drop the ball and protects the witnesses in this case, and that way the witnesses don't feel intimidated and they do the right thing and justice is served," he said. "Somehow, this first case, somebody dropped the ball and we missed out on an opportunity where he wouldn't have been able to be out and hurt anyone else."

Atif Mahr said he's not sure who or what's to blame for the dismissal of Jefferson's first murder case. He said he'd rather focus his energy on promoting non-violence and strengthening gun laws.

"The justice system does work, and just like anything, nothing's perfect," he said. "I can be angry at the justice system ... instead of being angry at the system, I want to get involved in the system and see where I can voice my opinion where I can be of some service."

He said he believes a lack of family support is the main reason youths resort to violence and that lax gun laws make guns more accessible to young people.