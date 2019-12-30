Two teens charged with murder in fatal shooting on I-270 in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD — Two teenagers are charged with murder in the Dec. 13 shooting in the westbound lanes of Interstate 270 near Lindbergh Boulevard that killed a 20-year-old man, police said Monday.

Courtland I. Kent, 19, of O’Fallon, Missouri, and Darrius A. Jones, 17, of Ferguson were charged in St. Louis County with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, Hazelwood police said.

The shooting occurred around 11:15 a.m. between North Lindbergh Boulevard and Interstate 170. Marvin Lindoren Davis, 20, of unincorporated north St. Louis County, was driving a four-door Nissan sedan when he was shot. Davis died at the scene.

Investigators had been searching for three suspects in a black SUV with tinted windows that fled the scene. A third suspect is still being sought, police said.

No bond was issued for Kent or Jones, who are being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center.