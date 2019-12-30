Two teens charged with murder in fatal shooting on I-270 in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD — Two teenagers are charged with murder in the Dec. 13 shooting in the westbound lanes of Interstate 270 near Lindbergh Boulevard that killed a 20-year-old man, police said Monday.
Courtland I. Kent, 19, of O’Fallon, Missouri, and Darrius A. Jones, 17, of Ferguson were charged in St. Louis County with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, Hazelwood police said.
The shooting occurred around 11:15 a.m. between North Lindbergh Boulevard and Interstate 170. Marvin Lindoren Davis, 20, of unincorporated north St. Louis County, was driving a four-door Nissan sedan when he was shot. Davis died at the scene.
Investigators had been searching for three suspects in a black SUV with tinted windows that fled the scene. A third suspect is still being sought, police said.
No bond was issued for Kent or Jones, who are being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center.
The shooting is thought to be unrelated to another shooting Friday morning along the same stretch of highway, police said. In that shooting, two men and one woman were shot while traveling on westbound I-270 near Lindbergh Boulevard around 11:40 a.m., police said. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening. Police are also searching for a black SUV, possibly a Ford Edge or Explorer, connected to that shooting.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Hazelwood police at 314-838-5000.